Expert: Stars 'aligned' for proposed Chicago area airport

CHICAGO (AP) - A transportation expert says the political and economic stars have aligned for the creation of a suburban Chicago airport.

For years, officials have debated an airport in rural Peotone, about 45 miles (71 kilometers) south of Chicago. This year's state budget revived the proposal and allocated $162 million for road improvements that would connect Interstate 57 to the proposed airport site.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the budget in June.

DePaul University transportation expert Joseph Schwieterman tells The Chicago Tribune the proposal has a shot this time because e-commerce companies could use it to transport goods from distribution centers and the state is putting money into the project.

Opponents, including environmentalists and Will County farmers, say the airport would be a waste of rich agricultural land and public money.

