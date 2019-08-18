Heat, humidity, and a chance for thunderstorms for Sunday aftern - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Heat, humidity, and a chance for thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon

(WSIL) -- Sunday will be another hot and humid day, but there is a chance for a break from that heat in the form of thunderstorms this afternoon. A convective system in Missouri this morning will likely influence our forecast this afternoon. The best chance for thunderstorms currently looks to be after 2 or 3 PM. Our main concern will be lightning and locally heavy rain, but locally strong winds can't be ruled out, especially in the northwestern most counties. Highs this afternoon should climb back into the low 90s. Heat and humidity will continue to start your work week. 

Jacie Brianne will be back tonight with another look at your forecast. 

