Man dies in Washington County crash

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- More than a dozen athletes met Saturday for the reopening of the Attucks Park basketball courts.
WSIL -- The heat and humidity continue to be the big weather story this weekend.
WHEELING, Ill. (WSIL) -- A northern Illinois man has been charged with Attempted Murder after he shot and wounded an Illinois State Trooper. Illinois State Police say the trooper was carrying out a search warrant Friday at a home in Wheeling. Volodymyr Dragan, 43, allegedly fired shots from inside his home and struck a trooper. Dragan faces charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Unlawful Restraint, Assault of a Police Offic...
(WSIL) -- Rain that passed to our north this morning leave at best a small chance of a passing shower in our northern counties through the rest of this morning.
HERRIN (WSIL)-- A tick bite scares a Herrin couple.
Standoff ends without incident in Carter County, Missouri after two law officers were shot.
MARION (WSIL) -- Drivers and business leaders who use North Market Street can tell you that driving along the road is like walking a tightrope.
The students at Shawnee Junior Senior High School were a force in the battle against flood waters this summer.
JONESBORO (WSIL) -- Mark Gibbs has been in custody for 27 after shooting and killing his parents in Reynoldsville, a small town in Union County.
