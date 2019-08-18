Man dies in Washington County crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY (WSIL) --- One man is dead after his vehicle flipped over after hitting a driveway in Washington County.

Illinois State Police say it happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday night on U.S. Route 51 just south of Baseline Road.

Investigators say the driver, Timothy L. Johnson, 48 of Richview, was traveling southbound in his 2014 Jeep Wrangler when for unknown reasons he left the road, struck a driveway, overturned and came to rest on its roof.

Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.