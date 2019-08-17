Volunteers paint basketball courts at Attucks Park

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- More than a dozen athletes met Saturday for the reopening of the Attucks Park basketball courts.

"There are kids over the years from Murphysboro, from Marion, from Herrin, who have come and built their games on these courts. We hope it will continue now and they will be coming here and be playing on newly painted courts," said Carl Flowers, Carbondale Park District Board President.

"The first night we got the court done, it was already about 20 people down here playing five-on-fives, and every night since then, once the sun go down, they're going to be here playing ball," said Caleb Cobb, Unity Point Basketball Coach.

The basketball courts were repainted to represent area teams such as the Carbondale Middle School Cougars, High School Terriers and the SIU Salukis.