The heat and humidity will stick with us through the weekend

WSIL -- The heat and humidity continue to be the big weather story this weekend.

High temperatures today climbed into the low 90s with dew points in the 70s leaving heat index values in the upper 90s and the triple digits for some. Hopefully you have a way to stay cool this weekend because we have another hot day on tap for Sunday. High temperatures are expected to climb back into the low 90s tomorrow afternoon. Isolated storms will be a possibility midday through the afternoon, hopefully providing some with a bit of relief from the heat.

Stay cool and enjoy the weekend! Meteorologist John Ross will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.