Man charged with attempted murder after shooting Illinois State Trooper

WHEELING, Ill. (WSIL) -- A northern Illinois man has been charged with Attempted Murder after he shot and wounded an Illinois State Trooper.

Illinois State Police say the trooper was carrying out a search warrant Friday at a home in Wheeling.

Volodymyr Dragan, 43, allegedly fired shots from inside his home and struck a trooper.

Dragan faces charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Unlawful Restraint, Assault of a Police Officer and Attempted Murder.

The trooper, a five-year veteran of the Illinois State Police, is expected to make a full recovery.