Man charged with attempted murder after shooting Illinois State - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man charged with attempted murder after shooting Illinois State Trooper

Posted: Updated:

WHEELING, Ill. (WSIL) -- A northern Illinois man has been charged with Attempted Murder after he shot and wounded an Illinois State Trooper.

Illinois State Police say the trooper was carrying out a search warrant Friday at a home in Wheeling. 

Volodymyr Dragan, 43, allegedly fired shots from inside his home and struck a trooper. 

Dragan faces charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Unlawful Restraint, Assault of a Police Officer and Attempted Murder. 

The trooper, a five-year veteran of the Illinois State Police, is expected to make a full recovery. 

