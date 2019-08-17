Gun control advocates call for new gun laws at rallies - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Gun control advocates call for new gun laws at rallies

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

Gun control advocates have rallied around the country, seeking to pressure Congress to tighten the nation's gun laws after the recent mass shootings in Texas, Ohio and California.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered in Providence, Rhode Island. Some held up signs that said, "Disarm Hate," ''Enough" and "No One Needs a Weapon of War at Home."

In Baltimore, activists organized a similar march.

Protesters in Charleston, West Virginia, carried signs that called for changing Congress if it didn't change gun laws.

Demonstrators also gathered in front of City Hall in San Francisco.

Congress is on summer recess, but the Senate majority leader, Republican Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, has asked committee chairmen to review possible gun bills for consideration when lawmakers return in September.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.