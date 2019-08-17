Police: 2 bodies found in truck in Old North St. Louis - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: 2 bodies found in truck in Old North St. Louis

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say two bodies have been found inside a pickup truck in a north city neighborhood.

Television station KMOV reports that the bodies of a man and a woman were found Friday evening in Old North St. Louis. Police say both people had been shot.

No other details, including the victims' identities, had been released by Saturday afternoon.

There have been no reports of any arrest in the case.

Information from: KMOV-TV, http://www.kmov.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.