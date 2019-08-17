Police: 2 bodies found in truck in Old North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say two bodies have been found inside a pickup truck in a north city neighborhood.

Television station KMOV reports that the bodies of a man and a woman were found Friday evening in Old North St. Louis. Police say both people had been shot.

No other details, including the victims' identities, had been released by Saturday afternoon.

There have been no reports of any arrest in the case.

Information from: KMOV-TV, http://www.kmov.com

