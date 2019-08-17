Illinois sues company after lead found in village's water - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois sues company after lead found in village's water

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (AP) - Illinois has filed a lawsuit alleging the company that provides water to a Chicago suburb caused lead to contaminate the village's drinking water.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul sued Aqua Illinois Friday. The company supplies water to residents of University Park, a village of nearly 7,000 residents about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Chicago.

Aqua Illinois switched the source of the village's water from groundwater wells to the Kankakee River in 2017. The lawsuit says a chemical added to the water system removed a protective layer in residential plumbing, causing lead to leach into the water.

The company notified the state in May that testing detected elevated lead levels. Raoul says Aqua Illinois warned residents not to drink the water and is providing bottled water and filters to impacted residents.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction to require Aqua Illinois to immediately correct the situation.

