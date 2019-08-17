Partly cloudy, warm, and humid for Saturday

(WSIL) -- Rain that passed to our north this morning leave at best a small chance of a passing shower in our northern counties through the rest of this morning. Aside from rain chances, today will bring warm and humid conditions this afternoon. Folks should also see increasing sunshine this afternoon with partly cloudy skies overhead. Clearing will likely continue into the overnight hours. Highs this afternoon should climb back up into the upper 80's.

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will be in tonight with another update to your forecast.