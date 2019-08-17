Gary police fatally shoot man during traffic stop - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Gary police fatally shoot man during traffic stop

Posted: Updated:

GARY, Ind. (AP) - Police in northwestern Indiana have fatally shot a man during a traffic stop.

Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield says officers were conducting the traffic stop about 3 a.m. Saturday when the shooting occurred.

The Lake County Coroner's Office issued a news release identifying the man as 25-year-old Rashad Cunningham. It ruled the death a homicide. It says the man was pronounced dead at 4:30 a.m.

Westerfield didn't release information on the circumstances leading up to the shooting. She said no Gary police officers were injured.

She says the shooting will be investigated by the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.