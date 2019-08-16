Man found guilty in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man found guilty in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A guilty verdict has been returned against a homeless man who defended himself against murder and aggravated battery charges in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Chicago police officer.

Jovan Battle rejected an attorney appointed by the court to represent him for the March 25 fatal shooting of off-duty Officer John Rivera and the wounding of Ruben Sierra. Battle was found guilty late Friday.

Prosecutors alleged the 32-year-old Battle pointed out Rivera as one of several men who fought with Menelik Jackson and Jaquan Washington, who face murder charges. Prosecutors say Rivera, who was out with friends, had nothing to do with the fight.

Battle was allowed to represent himself after passing a mental fitness evaluation. He argued he shouldn't be tried for murder because he didn't know his co-defendants and wasn't the one who fired shots into the 23-year-old Rivera's car.

Jackson and Washington are awaiting trial.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.