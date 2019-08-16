Resentencing delayed for man who murder his parents 27 years ago

JONESBORO (WSIL) -- Mark Gibbs has been in custody for 27 after shooting and killing his parents in Reynoldsville, a small town in Union County.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker signed several pieces of legislation Friday to expand, and fund more programs within the Illinois State Police department.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Another possible delay in the trial of a Saline County doctor accused of killing his estranged wife.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Peter Fonda, the son of a Hollywood legend who became a movie star in his own right both writing and starring in counterculture classics like “Easy Rider,” has died
An active standoff is underway in Carter County, Missouri after two law officers were shot.
WSIL - High humidity is returning to the region making for more uncomfortable conditions. ...
Rural Health in Anna is one of three southern Illinois health centers to receive funds to combat the opioid crisis.
An Illinois State Police trooper was wounded in a shooting that occurred as the officer was executing a search warrant in suburban Chicago
CENTRALIA (WSIL) -- This year, Centralia's Balloon Fest will celebrate 30 years and organizers have planned extra special activities to mark the occasion.
There are several businesses around the region looking for new employees in this week's Job Squad report.
