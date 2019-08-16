Mother of 4 kids rescued in St. Louis fire faces charges - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mother of 4 kids rescued in St. Louis fire faces charges

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The mother of four young children rescued from an apartment fire in St. Louis is facing felony charges for allegedly leaving them home alone.

St. Louis prosecutors on Friday charged 27-year-old Crystal Ford with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Ford does not have a listed attorney.

Firefighters on Thursday arrived at the home engulfed in flames and found the children, all under the age of 4. They were hiding from the fire in a playroom, including two in a play tent and one in a closet. Three of the children were in cardiac arrest initially, but by Thursday were breathing on their own.

A probable cause statement from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's office says Ford left her children unattended "for an extended period of time."

