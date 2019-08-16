Ex-official with ties to Stenger gets probation, fine - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ex-official with ties to Stenger gets probation, fine

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The former chief executive of the St. Louis County Economic Development Partnership has been sentenced to three years of probation and fined $20,000 for helping cover up the pay-to-play scheme orchestrated by the man who hired her.

Sheila Sweeney was sentenced Friday in federal court. She pleaded guilty in May to misprision of a felony.

Sweeney helped hide the crimes of former County Executive Steve Stenger, who was sentenced last week to nearly four years in federal prison for corruption.

Prosecutors say Stenger ensured that county contracts went to companies operated by businessman John Rallo, a contributor to his campaign.

Rallo and Stenger's former chief of staff, Bill Miller, also have pleaded guilty in connection with the scheme. Miller's sentencing is Sept. 6, and Rallo's is Oct. 15.

