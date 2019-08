ANNAPOLIS, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man has drowned while trying to swim to an underwater cave in southeast Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 35-year-old Joey Bales, of Annapolis, died Thursday in Big Creek in Iron County. The patrol says he didn't resurface after attempting to make it to the cave.

