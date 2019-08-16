Humidity returns, brings few storms - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Humidity returns, brings few storms

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - High humidity is returning to the region making for more uncomfortable conditions. A few storms are possible this weekend, but the biggest chances for storms are focused to our north with very limited chances south of Rt. 13.

Jim has updated forecast and latest look at radar on News 3 this evening.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.