6 firefighters injured while battling Missouri blaze - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

6 firefighters injured while battling Missouri blaze

VIENNA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say six firefighters have been injured while battling a house fire in central Missouri.

The Maries County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the explosion happened Friday. The injured firefighters from the Vienna Fire Department were taken to hospitals with moderate to severe burns and cuts from flying debris. The post asked for prayers and said to "remember these brave men and woman are volunteers who run into danger with no pay."

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The post says the Missouri State Fire Marshal has been called in to assist.

Vienna is a small town of about 600 residents located about 150 miles (240 kilometers) east of Kansas City.

