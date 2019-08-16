Illinois state senator pleads not guilty to embezzlement - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois state senator pleads not guilty to embezzlement

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - An Illinois state senator has pleaded not guilty to federal charges alleging he took more than $250,000 in salary and benefits over three years from the Teamsters while doing little or no work.

Democrat Thomas Cullerton of Villa Park was due to be released on his own recognizance following his arraignment Friday.

A federal grand jury indicted Cullerton on 39 counts of embezzlement from a labor union, one count of conspiracy to embezzle from a labor union and employee benefit plans and one count of making false statements in a health care matter.

Cullerton spokeswoman Lissa Druss issued a statement saying, "He will continue to fight these untrue allegations in court until his name is cleared."

The 49-year-old Cullerton is a cousin of state Senate President John Cullerton.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.