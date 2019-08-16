2 law enforcement officers shot in southeast Missouri

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (WSIL) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms one of its troopers and a Carter County sheriff's deputy were shot while serving an eviction notice Friday morning.

There is still an active scene on Route M in Carter County.

The Highway Patrol spokesman tells News 3 both the deputy and the trooper have non-life threatening injuries. One was taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital. The other went to a facility in St. Louis.

