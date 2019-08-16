Illinois State Police officer wounded while serving warrant

An active standoff is underway in Carter County, Missouri after two law officers were shot.
Rural Health in Anna is one of three southern Illinois health centers to receive funds to combat the opioid crisis.
An Illinois State Police trooper was wounded in a shooting that occurred as the officer was executing a search warrant in suburban Chicago
CENTRALIA (WSIL) -- This year, Centralia's Balloon Fest will celebrate 30 years and organizers have planned extra special activities to mark the occasion.
There are several businesses around the region looking for new employees in this week's Job Squad report.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- As a disturbance tracks across Missouri this morning, we expect a few showers as a possibility through around mid-morning. By lunch time, rain chances are all but gone.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- From hops and barley to cannabis. One local brewery is trying a new business plan.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A brand new facility in Carbondale will not only offer a new place for patients to find help, but somewhere for medical students to learn.
The family of a missing Galatia man is hoping for his safe return.
Pinckneyville's city-wide yard sale is in full effect this week.
