McConnell undergoes surgery to repair shoulder fracture - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

McConnell undergoes surgery to repair shoulder fracture

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has undergone surgery to repair a fracture in his shoulder.

McConnell spokesman David Popp said in a statement Friday that the Senate Republican leader had successful surgery Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

Popp says the surgery was done "without incident" and that the senator is grateful to his surgical team.

The sixth-term senator suffered the shoulder fracture in a fall earlier this month. McConnell tripped on his outdoor patio at his Louisville home.

McConnell is a key congressional ally for President Donald Trump and is running for another term next year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.