Chicago police recover 60 guns during raid on West Side

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police says they've recovered 60 guns during a raid on the city's West Side.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) said in a post on Twitter that two people were in custody for questioning Friday after officers discovered the stockpile of weapons at a home in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The names of the two people in custody have not been released.

Guglielmi says Chicago police will brief federal agencies on their investigation.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports police have said they're on pace to recover 10,000 illegal guns this year.

