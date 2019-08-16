Job Squad: Friday, August 16

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- There are several businesses around the region looking for new employees in this edition of Job Squad.

Wexford Health Sources is looking for people to fill multiple positions in Vienna. The company is in need of a director of nursing, licensed practical nurse, site manager and a medical records supervisor. You can apply here or by calling (800) 903-3616 extension 295.

The TCT Network is also hiring an accounts payable clerk. This is a full time position Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Responsibilities include financial, administrative and clerical support to the organization. An Associate Degree and two years experience in accounting is preferred. A degree in finance, business or accounting is also a plus. You can apply in person at 11717 Route 37 North, Marion, IL 62959 or go online here to download the application.

Pepsi Mid-America is looking for warehouse staff for all shifts.The job includes loading and unloading relay trucks, inspecting all incoming and outgoing products for quality, damage, and rotation and inspection of relay trucks for loose bottles, cans, and clean bays. Other job descriptions and the application can be found online here or you can apply in person at 2605 West Main Street, Marion, IL 62959.

Thai-D in Marion is looking to hire a server. You'll be responsible for waiting on customers, cashing out customers, taking to-go orders, doing side jobs, opening and closing the restaurant. Applicants must be able to handle a fast-paced job setting and multitask. Previous restaurant experience is preferred. You can learn more through the company's Facebook page here.

The Dream Job will definitely be of interest to wine-lovers. Cruise Croatia is looking for a taste tester on one of its cruise lines. Basically, you get a free cruise while trying out a variety of food and wine. Plus, the job pays $600. The cruise departs in October of 2020. You have until September 4 to apply.