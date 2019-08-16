2 Blue Angels planes touch during midair practice run - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 Blue Angels planes touch during midair practice run

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) - The U.S. Navy says two Blue Angels jets touched midair during a practice run in the Florida Panhandle.

Navy spokeswoman Lt. Michelle Tucker tells the Pensacola News Journal a jet made momentary contact with the underside of a second jet's outer wing Wednesday as the pilots practiced over the Naval Air Station Pensacola. She says no one was injured.

Tucker says the team held a debriefing after landing. An initial damage assessment found a minimal scratch on one aircraft.

The incident won't affect the team's performance in a Chicago air show over the weekend. But the two jets involved in the incident have been swapped out and won't fly in Chicago. However Tucker says the pilots of those jets will fly in the air show.

