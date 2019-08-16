Judge blocks request for Kentucky PTA financial records - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Judge blocks request for Kentucky PTA financial records

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A judge has sided with Kentucky PTA and moved to block an activist from seeing how a county's parent teacher associations are spending their money - at least temporarily.

The Courier Journal reports Judge Charles Cunningham said Thursday that he's requesting Attorney General Andy Beshear issue an opinion on the case.

Advocacy group "Dear JCPS" founder Gay Adelmann requested records detailing how much money is raised by each of Jefferson County's parent teacher associations and where the money is going. She says she suspects schools with lower minority populations are getting more cash, leading to a financial advantage outside the public eye.

PTA attorney Coy Travis says disclosing the records would give the private nonprofit's competitors an unfair advantage. The newspaper was granted a similar district records request in 2017.

