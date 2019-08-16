A couple showers possible this morning, then becoming warm and h - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

A couple showers possible this morning, then becoming warm and humid this weekend

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- As a disturbance tracks across Missouri this morning, we expect a few showers as a possibility through around mid-morning. By lunch time, rain chances are all but gone. 

South winds kick in Friday afternoon and bump temperatures back into the upper 80s with humidity on the climb. 

Another disturbance will roll across central Missouri on Saturday morning bringing another chance for showers and storms through the morning primarily along I-64. 

Once the rain moves out, the weekend is going to feel a bit more like mid-August with afternoon temperatures around 90 degrees. Yet another possibility of storms will arrive on Sunday evening. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.