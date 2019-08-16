A couple showers possible this morning, then becoming warm and humid this weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- As a disturbance tracks across Missouri this morning, we expect a few showers as a possibility through around mid-morning. By lunch time, rain chances are all but gone.

South winds kick in Friday afternoon and bump temperatures back into the upper 80s with humidity on the climb.

Another disturbance will roll across central Missouri on Saturday morning bringing another chance for showers and storms through the morning primarily along I-64.

Once the rain moves out, the weekend is going to feel a bit more like mid-August with afternoon temperatures around 90 degrees. Yet another possibility of storms will arrive on Sunday evening.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3.