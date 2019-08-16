3 Chicago men charged in 2018 gang murder-for-hire case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

3 Chicago men charged in 2018 gang murder-for-hire case

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Three Chicago men are charged in the 2018 killing of a couple after a member of the Traveling Vice Lords street gang agreed to compile evidence against them.

A federal complaint released Thursday says 37-year-old Deshawn Morgan, 19-year-old Darius Murphy and 26-year-old Demond Brown are charged with a murder-for-hire conspiracy. It's unclear if they have lawyers.

The complaint says the gang member wore a wire after suspecting Morgan hired Murphy and Brown, junior members in the same gang. One victim, Donald Holmes, Jr., was the gang member's friend.

Morgan allegedly believed Holmes was cooperating with law enforcement, so paid $5,000 for the killing. Holmes' girlfriend, Diane Taylor, was in a West Side car at the time and was also killed.

Murphy allegedly shot them in the head after pulling Taylor back into the car as she tried to flee.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.