Mountain music festival planned at Carter Caves

Mountain music festival planned at Carter Caves

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (AP) - A mountain music festival is planned at Carter Caves State Resort Park next month.

A statement from the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet says that the Fraley Mountain Music Gatherin ' will be held Sept. 4-7 and feature traditional music from the hills of eastern Kentucky.

The festival is named for J.P. Fraley, who was known for collecting fiddle titles at festivals in Appalachia.

Regional musicians will jam in parking lots and around campfires while concerts will be held in the park's amphitheater on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The statement says guest will hear a variety of folk, old-time, western, early country, and other musical genres.

