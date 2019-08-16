Centralia celebrates 30th annual Balloon Fest

CENTRALIA (WSIL) -- This year, Centralia's Balloon Fest will celebrate 30 years and organizers have planned extra special activities to mark the occasion.

On Friday the gates will open at 3 p.m. and the opening ceremony will take place at Foundation Park, where the festival is being held.

Activities throughout the day include the balloon race, tethered balloon rides for $10, the balloon glow, live music and fireworks.

On Saturday, those same festivities will also take place with the addition of a few other events such as the craft fair and children's bounce houses.

Gates open at 6 a.m. on Saturday and the day ends with a performance by Head East at the main stage from 8:30-10 p.m.

Meanwhile, organizers say, Family Sunday Funday is new this year.

The gates open at 6 a.m. and the first event to take place is a balloon race at 6:30 a.m.

Other activities on Family Sunday Funday include yoga in the park, cross fit in the park, and Centralia's Free Methodist Church Service in the park.

Families can also enjoy free activities starting at 4 p.m. such as a selfie scavenger hunt, bounce houses, and a helicopter display.

The festival wraps up Sunday evening with a balloon race at 6 p.m.

For more information on the Centralia Balloon Fest click here.