New health clinic helps patients and teaches students

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A brand new facility in Carbondale will not only offer a new place for patients to find help, but somewhere for medical students to learn.

The multi-million dollar facility is a collaboration between Southern Illinois Healthcare and Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.

More than 100 people came out to the ribbon cutting on Thursday afternoon.

Inside $17 million, 40,000 square foot facility will be a clinic offering services to newborns to seniors, but also hands-on training for SIU School of Medicine students.

SIH and SIU School of Medicine broke ground on the building in June 2018 and the project was supposed to last 18 months.

"This will be the home of two exceptional educational programs," Dean and Provost of the SIU School of Medicine Jerry Kruse said. "The SIU School of Medicine Physician Assistant Program and the SIU Carbondale Family Medicine Residency Training Program.

Two of the largest employers in the region came together to make the building possible.

The school's clinic will be on the first floor of the building and the second flood will house the SIU School of Medicine's Family Medical residency program and Physician Assistant program.

These are real new technology," Assistant Clinical Professor Dr. Todd Pierson said. "There's not a lab around the country that have these SynDavers."

Besides the new cadavers, there are also new state of the art classrooms.

"The classrooms in the old building were really small," first year physician assistant student Mimi Charter said. "These here are two to three times bigger which is really nice since most of our time is spent there."

Charter is from Oregon came and said she came to SIU for the unique program.

"Instead of sitting in lecture all the time, we do a lot of small group lectures," Charter said.

Charter said her favorite part of new building is the clinic, SIU Center for Family Medicine.

"Integrating the learning environment with close proximity to the clinic is really inspiring and helps you learn," Charter said.

This facility allows students to see what their future holds in the field of medicine.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.