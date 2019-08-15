Illinois State Police officer wounded while serving warrant

WHEELING, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois State Police trooper was wounded in a shooting that occurred as the officer was executing a search warrant in suburban Chicago.

In a statement, authorities say officers were serving the search warrant Thursday at a home in Wheeling when someone inside fired shots, striking an officer.

Authorities say the wounded trooper was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

State police say the alleged shooter, who hasn't been identified, was arrested.

Authorities didn't say what information investigators were seeking with the warrant.

