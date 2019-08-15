Southern Illinois health centers receive federal funds to combat - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois health centers receive federal funds to combat opioid crisis

Posted: Updated:

ANNA (WSIL) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded community health centers a total of nearly $1.6 million. 

Rural Health, Inc. in Anna will receive $167,000. CEO Cindy Flamm relies heavily on state and federal funding and says she stretches every dollar for the center's patients.

"With these dollars, we plan to hire either a social worker or a mid-level to work in the psychiatric area of our facility, and also a nurse," says Flamm. 

Dr. William Ribbing says the center provides a wide range of services to those battling addiction and behavioral health issues. Extra funding can help them bring more resources to those who need it. 

"I would say that easily 30 percent or more of my patients that are just being seen for routine medical care are also getting treated for depression and anxiety," says Ribbing. 

Flamm adds this grant will also help the center serve more patients 

"We projected that would cover an estimated 175 new patients into our program here." 

Other local health centers also receiving $167,000 in funding are: Community Health and Emergency Services in Cairo, Shawnee Health in Carterville, and Southern Illinois Health Care Foundation in East St. Louis. 

