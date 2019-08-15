Controlled burn at Marion business gets 'out of control'

MARION (WSIL) -- A fire in Marion sent a huge plume of smoke into the air Thursday evening. Williamson County Fire Protection District says a controlled burn at Vernell's Impound Lot got a little 'out of control.'

Marion Fire Department also responded to the scene at 1900 Skyline Road.

Multiple News 3 viewers sent pictures of the smoke that could be seen for miles.

Fire leaders say no homes or people were ever in any danger, and the nearby Home Depot was also not affected.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.