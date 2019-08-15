Free concert featuring music from popular films comes to Shryock

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Southern Illinoisans have the rare opportunity to enjoy a free live performance of a Bavarian youth band, featuring music from several popular films, and they don't even have to leave the area.

The Southern Illinois Symphony (SISO), Carbondale Community High School (CCHS) and Carterville High School (CHS) Band programs present a concert by the Bavarian Youth Band, Jungendblasorchester (JBO) Bibertal on Wednesday, August 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Shryock Auditorium. Admission is free.

The wind band, under the direction of Hermann Taubenheim, will perform selections from several popular films, including The Greatest Showman, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, The Rock, and a medley from Adele’s 21 album.

The band is comprised of 50 European musicians, ages 14 to 30. They are currently traveling through Illinois, Michigan and Ohio. The JBO Bibertal musicians will enjoy three days in southern Illinois, while being generously hosted by 26 different southern Illinois families, with connections to either the SISO, CCHS or CHS.

The tour helps promote socio-cultural exchange and fosters new contacts between youth of both countries.