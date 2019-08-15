Free concert featuring music from popular films comes to Shryock

Southern Illinoisans have the rare opportunity to enjoy a free live performance of a Bavarian youth band, featuring music from several popular films, and they don't even have to leave the area.
The family of a missing Galatia man is hoping for his safe return.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sister says retired driver is 'safe' and in hospital for further evaluation after plane crash
The 90-year-old U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge initially closed May 8.
The Shawnee National Forest is proposing changes to some recreation fees.
Briggs & Stratton will expand its manufacturing plant in Poplar Bluff and add 130 new jobs over the next year, while at the same time closing a plant in Murray, Kentucky.
The chance of storms jumps up Friday morning.
Microsoft warned that Windows 10 users need to update their operating system immediately.
John Hickenlooper officially ended his presidential bid on Thursday.
Visitors to the Illinois State Fair can see a plot of newly legalized industrial hemp growing.
