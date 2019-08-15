City-wide yard sale begins in Pinckneyville

PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- Pinckneyville's city-wide yard sale is in full effect this week. Residents around town set up their possessions outside their homes in hopes to sell their unwanted items during one week in the summer.

The city-wide event typically coincides with the annual Steam, Gas, and Threshing show that brings folks to town from several states away.

Pinckneyville resident, Randy Juenger, says the city-wide tradition usually benefits from the travelers.

"I've had a lady here that comes and sees me for the last seven years in a row, she's from Arkansas, Rockbridge, Arkansas. I have people from Fredericktown

Missouri, have a group from Indiana come here and see us," Greer said.

Residents estimate there are more than 50 yard sales going on in Pinckneyville this week. Some say they sell items they want to get rid of, while others seek out items to sell during the sale each year.

Juenger says most yard sales typically wrap up by Sunday or Monday.