Steam, Gas, and Threshing Show brings generations together in Pinckneyville

PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- For sixty years, generations have flocked to the Annual Steam, Gas and Threshing Show in Pinckneyville.

Gaylen Greer, one of several Directors with the American Thresherman Association, says this has been a lifelong tradition of his.

"I'm fifty years old, I've been coming out here to see the show all of my life. During my younger years, Dad worked a seven day a week job, and we couldn't wait til he got home from work and we'd come out here and enjoy the afternoon and the evening," Greer said.



People come for tractors big and small, steam engines, fair food, and more.



Josh Giacomo, President of The American Thresherman Association, says there is a newly functional exhibit this year.

"We got our stationary steam shed running this year which is a huge accomplishment for us. We were working on that goal for ten or fifteen years to get that up and running," Giacomo said.



While the show boasts a variety of brands, they feature different machinery each year.



"We're featuring Olivers which we're standing by right now. We're also featuring crawlers which is across the track," Giacomo said.



But it's not just the steam, gas, and threshing that keeps folks coming back.



"It's kind of a great big family reunion because we don't see each other that long. There's probably a hundred and fifty volunteers around here that you might not see but once a year," Giacomo said.



"Well the thing you'd be surprised to find out about tractor shows, is these are big family reunions. There are groups here, the Jansen family from the Effingham area. They come in in force and they're here everywhere and generations of them," Greer said.