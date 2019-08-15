Steam, Gas, and Threshing Show brings generations together in Pinckneyville

Pinckneyville's city-wide yard sale is in full effect this week.
For sixty years, generations have flocked to the Annual Steam, Gas and Threshing Show in Pinckneyville.
You may look at your fellow students or coworkers differently after hearing the results of a recent survey.
A fire in Marion sent a huge plume of smoke into the air Thursday evening.
Thousands are expected to descend on Carbondale before classes at Southern Illinois University start next week and local businesses are hopeful there will be an uptick in enrollment this year.
Southern Illinoisans have the rare opportunity to enjoy a free live performance of a Bavarian youth band, featuring music from several popular films, and they don't even have to leave the area.
The family of a missing Galatia man is hoping for his safe return.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sister says retired driver is 'safe' and in hospital for further evaluation after plane crash
The 90-year-old U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge initially closed May 8.
The Shawnee National Forest is proposing changes to some recreation fees.
