4-year-old wounded in accidental shooting in St. Louis area

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say 4-year-old has been wounded in an accidental shooting in suburban St. Louis.

KSDK-TV reports that police say the child was in a Florissant home with a juvenile sibling Thursday afternoon when the shooting happened. Police say a bullet fired from a 9mm handgun struck the 4-year-old in the left arm. Police say the injury wasn't life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details were immediately released.

