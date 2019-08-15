Family says missing Galatia man found

UPDATE: 8/15/19 AT 10:35 P.M.

(WSIL) -- According to the Facebook page "Help Finding Wendell Williams," Wendell Williams has been found.

His family made a post saying thanks to the community for their help in the search.

They did not give any additional details in their post.

UPDATE: 8/15/19 AT 4:45 P.M.

NEW HAVEN (WSIL) -- Family members are getting help from volunteers this week as the search for 64-year-old Wendell Williams continues.

"I can't thank everybody enough," said Wendell William's son, Adam. "I can't even put into words how grateful we are."

Adam and other family members traveled to White and Gallatin counties on Saturday after receiving a harrowing phone call from the Galatia man earlier that morning.

"He told me that he was leaving with intent to harm himself and that we would not be able to find him," Adam said. "He ended up hanging up on me on the end of it and said that it was too late and that he had made his mind up."

Later that evening the family created a Facebook group called "Help Finding Wendell Williams" to allow family members and friends to post updates on the missing man.

On Monday the Saline County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for Williams and tracked his last known location near the Gallatin-White County area between Omaha and Carmi.

Since then volunteers have combed through parts of Saline, Gallatin, and White counties in hopes of finding Williams or his black 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee. They've also used boats, planes, and horses during the search, and a sonar company has also offered to help the family search through nearby rivers and creeks.

The town of New Haven is assisting in the search by letting the family use its community center as a command post for the search group. Residents have also donated snacks and water to volunteers. Adam says it's the immense community support that's keeping their hope alive of finding Wendell Williams.

"Just come home," Adam pleads to his father.

Anyone interested in volunteering can show up at the New Haven village center on Friday and/or Saturday at 10 a.m.