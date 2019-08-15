Repair work on U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge halfway complete

BROOKPORT (WSIL) – Transportation officials say the Brookport Bridge is on track to reopen in November.

The 90-year-old U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge initially closed May 8. That closure was extended when inspectors found more maintenance was needed.

The repair project is now more than halfway complete.

“Our engineers have continued to work closely with the contractor to work through items on the maintenance and repair list,” said Kyle Poat, Chief Engineer for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1. “The contractor has completed repairs to the metal-grated decking, several bridge bearings, and has completed concrete work on pier 13. Even with the rain and high water hampering progress at times, we believe we are well ahead of schedule at this point and may be able to reopen the bridge ahead of the November target date.”

Currently, there is no plan to replace the Brookport Bridge. Crews are instead looking at how best to maintain the bridge, including limiting overweight trucks.

“The bridge is restricted to vehicles no more than 8 feet wide which primarily limits semi truck traffic and all but a few commercial trucks,” Poat said “Lowering the weight limit once the bridge reopens is something we are evaluating in an effort to extend the life of the bridge.”

When in operation, approximately 5,000 vehicles cross the Brookport Bridge between Brookport, Ill. and Paducah, Ky. each day.