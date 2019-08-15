Bond hearing set after slaying of Ole Miss student - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bond hearing set after slaying of Ole Miss student

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - An attorney says a bond hearing is set for next week for a man charged in the slaying of a University of Mississippi student.

Tony Farese is representing Brandon Theesfeld, who is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Alexandria "Ally" Kostial.

Farese tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that he requested the bond hearing Wednesday after talks with District Attorney Ben Creekmore's office. Farese says he will request a "reasonable bond" during the Aug. 22 hearing.

Kostial's body was found July 20 near a lake about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from the university's campus in Oxford. Her funeral was held July 27 in her hometown of Kirkwood, Missouri.

Theesfeld is from Fort Worth, Texas. He was also an Ole Miss student and has been suspended.

