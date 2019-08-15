Briggs & Stratton expanding in Missouri, closing in Kentucky

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) -- Briggs & Stratton will expand its manufacturing plant in the southeast Missouri town of Poplar Bluff and add 130 new jobs over the next year, while at the same time closing a plant in Kentucky.

The company, which makes small gasoline engines used in lawnmowers, announced Thursday that it will consolidate operations in the Missouri plant and shut down the facility in Murray, Kentucky, by the fall of 2020.

Briggs & Stratton says in a news release that the market for small vertical-shaft engines has been stable over the last several years but has not grown, prompting the need to consolidate operations.

The state of Missouri provided $175,000 in incentives through the Missouri One Start program, aimed at helping recruit workers and train new and existing employees.

A news release from Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's office says Briggs & Stratton chose Poplar Bluff over a competing location in Kentucky, citing the availability of a skilled and trained workforce along with several buildings that could accommodate new product lines.

