Shawnee National Forest proposes recreation fee changes

The Shawnee National Forest is proposing changes to some recreation fees.
Briggs & Stratton will expand its manufacturing plant in Poplar Bluff and add 130 new jobs over the next year, while at the same time closing a plant in Murray, Kentucky.
The chance of storms jumps up Friday morning.
Microsoft warned that Windows 10 users need to update their operating system immediately.
John Hickenlooper officially ended his presidential bid on Thursday.
Visitors to the Illinois State Fair can see a plot of newly legalized industrial hemp growing.
Eight years after former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was convicted of corruption, the state of Illinois seeking to bar him from practicing law
US makes new push to add disturbing images of smoking-related diseases to cigarettes
A law enforcement official has identified the suspected gunman who wounded six police officers in Philadelphia during an hourslong standoff.
The Indianapolis cemetery where 1930s gangster John Dillinger is buried is objecting to his body's planned exhumation as part of a television documentary
