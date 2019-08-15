Police departments confront 'epidemic' in officer suicides

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and JIM MUSTIAN

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Police Department is grappling with a spike in officer suicides that has drawn national attention to the prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder among law enforcement.

The department has declared a mental health emergency and urged officers to seek help for mental health challenges.

The force averages about five officer suicides a year but has recorded nine already in 2019.

There have been at least 122 law enforcement suicides in the U.S. this year.

Law enforcement around the country hope to change the mindset of old-timers who considered PTSD taboo.

Officer suicides have outnumbered deaths from on-duty violence in recent years.

University at Buffalo professor John Violanti says police officers have a 54% greater likelihood of dying by suicide than those in all other occupations.

