4 children saved from St. Louis fire; apparently left alone - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

4 children saved from St. Louis fire; apparently left alone

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Four children under the age of 5 who fire officials believe were left without adult supervision have been pulled from a burning home by St. Louis firefighters.

One child is in critical condition. There was no immediate information on the conditions of the others.

Someone passing by the home in the city's Lafayette Square neighborhood just before 1 p.m. Thursday saw smoke and called for help. Fire Department spokesman Garon Mosby says firefighters entered the home while it was burning and found the children, including one hiding in a closet and two in a play tent.

Mosby says it appears that the children were left home alone. Mosby says the mother of the children came to the scene as firefighters were there.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.