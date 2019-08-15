Some storms possible - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Some storms possible

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) - The chance of storms jumps up Friday morning. 

We expect a storm complex to move in from the Kansas City area. 

Storms might weaken as they arrive, but locally heavy rain and gusty winds are possible, especially in our northwestern counties.

Be aware of possible changing conditions, and be sure to catch Jim's updated forecast on News 3 this evening. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.