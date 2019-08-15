Microsoft urges Windows 10 users to update immediately - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Microsoft urges Windows 10 users to update immediately

(CNN) – A security threat has hit the world’s most popular desktop operating system.

On Tuesday, Microsoft warned that Windows 10 users need to update their operating system immediately.

The tech company says two “critical” vulnerabilities have been discovered. The issues make the system vulnerable to nasty worms, viruses, and malware.

Microsoft warns hundreds of millions of computers are potentially vulnerable to an attack.

The company states a fix is already available for download in its security update guide.

If you update manually, just search “Windows Update” on your computer to access the update tool. Windows 10 users who have automatic updates should already be protected.

