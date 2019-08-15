Backroads: Leedle-Houme Bees

MULKEYTOWN (WSIL) -- Farming is a way of life for many, from agriculture to livestock but for one couple, it's all about the bees.

Doug and Rose Leedle own and operate Leedle-Houme Bees in Mulkeytown. They sell bees, honey, and beekeeping equipment.

Doug is a second-generation bee farmer who's been at it for more than 50 years. He says he started raising bees at the age of ten after receiving a hive from his father for a 4-H project.

Rose says she runs the retail store and steers clear of the bees because she is highly allergic to their venom.

Leedle-Houme Bees carries several kinds of honey including a whipped version that's harvested from their own bees.

Watch the video above to see News 3's Dave Davis' tour of the apiary.

For more information visit Leedle-Houme Bees' website.