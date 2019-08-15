Lemonade stand raises $100 for each teacher at school - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lemonade stand raises $100 for each teacher at school

KEARNEY, Mo. (AP) - A group of Missouri students put such a squeeze on their lemonade stand customers that they were able to raise enough money to give each teacher at their school $100.

KMBC-TV reports that the fundraiser, called the Good Lemonade Stand , raised more than $2,500 for teachers at Kearney Elementary School. Classroom teachers benefited, along with special and gifted education teachers and the librarian.

The students all wore yellow at school to represent their lemonade stand. The stand operators even obtained an official license to do business.

