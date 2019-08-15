Kentucky lt. gov. sues governor over staff dismissals - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky lt. gov. sues governor over staff dismissals

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's outgoing lieutenant governor has sued Gov. Matt Bevin in an effort to win reinstatement of her two staff members who were dismissed by Bevin's administration.

Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton - who was dropped from Bevin's reelection ticket this year - filed the lawsuit Thursday in a state court. The legal action ramps up a feud between Hampton and Bevin's administration over the removal her two key staff members this year.

The suit claims the lieutenant governor has the authority to hire and fire her staff. A hearing is set for next week in the case.

The suit names Bevin and the state Personnel Cabinet as defendants.

The governor's office did not immediately comment on the suit.

Bevin is facing a tough reelection campaign this year against Democrat Andy Beshear.

